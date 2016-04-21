Sydney Wedding Limousine Company Reveals the Four Best Places to Propose in Sydney

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --A leading Sydney wedding car hire company who supply luxury cars for that special day has revealed the four best places in Sydney to propose to a loved one. Classy Limousines, who are always being asked by customers where are the best places to propose, hope the information will encourage more people to pop the question in 2016.



A spokesman for Classy Limousines said: "Our drivers and our customer service team are always being asked for advice on proposing to a loved one. With so many great romantic places in Sydney, it was hard to limit the choices to four."



Classy Limousines, who provide Limousines and luxury vehicles for weddings, and special occasions explained they have people asking for their advice from as far away as the UK and the USA.



According to the Sydney Wedding car hire company the top five places in Sydney to propose are:



Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb – Over 2000 people have proposed to a loved one while enjoying the sites. Classy Limousines have said with the amazing views; there is no better place to pop the question.



Bondi Beach – With some romantic music, and watching the sunrise, it provides a romantic environment to propose.



In a Limousine with a bottle of champagne – Seeing the sights of Sydney with a nice cold bottle of champagne and romantic music in the background sets the scene for a very romantic proposal.



Quay Restaurant – Having a lovely meal in one of the best restaurants in Sydney sets a very romantic environment to propose to a loved one. Followed by a romantic drive around Sydney in a luxury car makes the proposal even more special.



