Symptoms of Anal Fissures Can Be Caused by Genital Herpes Virus

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --“Infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Some people believe they merely have anal fissures (small tears in the rectum) due to constipation or severe bouts of diarrhea. However, the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) can also cause anal fissures. (1) The American Sexual Health Association says that “herpes can bring about what feels like a tiny fissure around the anus, something easily confused with hemorrhoids. So remember: recurring signs and symptoms in the genital or anal area could well be herpes lesions.” (2) Additionally, Dr. Zane A. Brown, M. D. and colleagues wrote that “Both sexes confuse anal herpes outbreaks with hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Because genital herpes outbreaks can occur anywhere from waist to midthigh (the area innervated by the sacral nerve ganglia, which is the area approximately covered by a pair of boxer shorts), herpes symptoms are often missed or misinterpreted.” (3) Dr. Brown writes for Medscape.com. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends two natural HSV remedies shown to safely reduce herpes symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about genital herpes symptoms



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Medscape also notes that “HSV infections are often misdiagnosed as other genital conditions…atypical fissures …suggest the presence of other diseases.”(3) In all cases of anal fissures, there is pain involved. “People with anal fissures almost always experience anal pain that worsens with bowel movements. The pain following a bowel movement may be brief or long lasting; however, the pain usually subsides between bowel movements. The pain can be so severe that patients are unwilling to have a bowel movement, resulting in constipation and even fecal impaction.” (3)



Anal herpes is easily confused with fissures because the herpes virus can cause severe pain in the area. Herpes is “easily transferred to the anal skin on the fingers, and can therefore occur around the anus in anyone.” (5)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the herpes virus, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpesvirus



References:



(1)Sokol, T. Medicinenet.com. "Anal Fissure." June 25, 2014.



(2)American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) – Herpes – Signs & Symptoms.



(3)Warrent, T., Brown, Z. Management of Genital Herpes: Key Diagnostic and Treatment Principles. Published July 17. 2007 – Medscape.com



(4)Polansky, H. Itzkovits, E. “Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study.” Published in September 2013.



(5)Embarrassingproblems.com – Anal Itching