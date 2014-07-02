Symptoms of Mono (EBV) Can Last for Life; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – John Evans, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) causes a disease called Mononucleosis, Mono for short, or the "Kissing Disease." After the symptoms disappear, the virus becomes latent, that is, takes up residence in the body for life without producing symptoms. The symptoms phase usually lasts for a few weeks. However, according to Dr. Fujiwara and colleagues, in some cases, people may develop a “chronic EBV infection with persistent infectious mononucleosis-like symptoms.” (1) These people have a high number of EBV copies in their immune cells. Due to the abundance of EBV copies, the symptoms of Mono never completely disappear. (1) Dr. Fujiwara works at the Department of Infectious Diseases, National Research Institute for Child Health and Development, Tokyo, Japan.



People with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. In addition to having to cope with symptoms of Mononucleosis, they may develop “life-threatening complications including hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues), organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (1)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to the CDC, when an individual has Mono, the individual experiences “extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat, head and body aches, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and armpits, swollen liver or spleen or both (and) rash.” (3)



What standard treatments are available against the EBV virus?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin.



