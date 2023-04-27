SynaMan Releases Version 5.4, the Latest in Its Line of File Sharing and Data Management Solutions.

Plainsboro, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2023 --Synametrics Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of file-sharing and data management solutions, has announced the release of its latest version, SynaMan 5.4. This new version is packed with features and improvements that will make file sharing and data management more accessible and more efficient than ever before.



With this new version, SynaMan 5.4, users can now take advantage of the ability to view log files from the web interface, automatic configuration backups for seven days, enhanced file-sharing capabilities, and improved security features. The new version also comes with a redesigned user interface that is more intuitive and user-friendly, making it easier for users to navigate and access all the features that they need.



"SynaMan 5.4 is a major milestone for us, and we are excited to bring our customers the latest version of our file sharing and data management solution," said Arya Srinivas, Product Manager of Synametrics Technologies. "We have worked hard to incorporate feedback from our customers, and we believe that the new features and improvements will make SynaMan even more powerful and user-friendly than ever before."



Some of the key features of SynaMan 5.4 include the following:



Enhanced file-sharing capabilities: Users can now share files with others via a public URL or email, making it easier to collaborate on documents and projects.



Ability to display Terms of Service: Often, companies want to display a "Terms of Service" (TOS) page when a user logs in for the first time.



Users who have not logged in for six months are displayed in red.



Faster transfer speeds: SynaMan 5.4 utilizes advanced algorithms to optimize file transfer speeds, so users can get their work done faster than ever before.



Improved security features: SynaMan 5.4 includes enhanced security features, including two-factor authentication and support for SSL/TLS encryption, to keep your data safe and secure.



Manage the User's screen display the last login time, which is displayed when an administrator hovers the mouse over the user icon.



Integration with Azure AD.



With SynaMan 5.4, businesses and organizations can take advantage of a comprehensive file-sharing and data management solution that is designed to streamline workflows and increase productivity. Whether you are a small business owner, a large enterprise, or an individual user, SynaMan 5.4 has the features and capabilities that you need to get your work done.



For more information on the new version features listed above, as well as an entire version history of SynaMan, please click here.



About SynaMan

SynaMan is a leading provider of file-sharing and data management solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. With a focus on simplicity, security, and reliability, SynaMan has helped thousands of customers around the world streamline their workflows and increase productivity. For more information about SynaMan, please click here.



