Silicon Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --SyncFab has expanded its network to include the customers and 3d print services of the Bay Area Advanced Manufacturing Hub (BAAM) coalition in Silicon Valley. SyncFab is the premiere online invention platform and product development marketplace connecting growing product businesses with established regional manufacturers.



"We are excited to work with the Bay Area Advanced Manufacturing coalition and expand our additive manufacturing supply chain to better serve both SyncFab and BAAM customers. SyncFab will continue to forge similar strategic partnerships adding value for SyncFab users," said Jeremy Goodwin, CEO of SyncFab.



"We see great synergy between BAAM and SyncFab," said Espen Sivertsen, CEO of Type A Machines and founder of BAAM. "BAAM can offer a comprehensive portfolio of additive manufacturing services to SyncFab customers. SyncFab will also play an important role supporting BAAM's mission of integrating the 3D printing ecosystem to create a seamless user experience offering order aggregation, design on demand and go-to-market consulting for BAAM members and customers."



About SyncFab

SyncFab is an online marketplace connecting inventors, hardware and product developers with regional manufacturers and suppliers. The platform is like a Costco or Yelp for manufacturing catering to entrepreneurs, designers, engineers and product developers. The platform allows product developers to crowdsource local manufacturers, prototypers, production planners and material suppliers for quality, accuracy, material and process sustainability. SyncFab is lowering manufacturing costs by making the bidding process more transparent and helping product developers take advantage of surplus production capacity at local factories. Don't just buy local - design and make local with SyncFab!



Founded in 2013, the company has offices in Silicon Valley and Santa Monica, California. SyncFab is short for Synchronized Fabrication to represent the synchronization of logistics, robotics, materials, computer-aided-design (CAD), 3D print (additive) and traditional (subtractive) fabrication, which collectively comprise modern advanced manufacturing. Register your free profile and unleash your inner creator!



Contact:

Jeremy Goodwin, CEO of SyncFab

310-496-1826

jeremy@syncfab.com

https://www.syncfab.com/