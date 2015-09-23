Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --SyncFab -- the premiere platform connecting product develops and manufacturers -- has partnered with the REEF to host the LA Design and Manufacturing Innovation Partnership Conference on MFG Day 2015 during LA Innovation Week. The event will provide product designers, industrial designers and engineers crucial information about successfully designing, prototyping and manufacturing products in the greater Los Angeles area.



When: Friday, Oct. 2, 2015

1-3 pm

Where: MakerCity LA (The REEF)

1933 S Broadway 11th floor

Los Angeles, CA 90007

RSVP: SyncFab.com/factory-tours



"California is the No. 1 center of manufacturing in the USA and Los Angeles is the premiere design capital, which makes this the perfect location to host this conference for MFG Day 2015," said SyncFab CEO Jeremy Goodwin.



CAD software firm AutoDesk will provide a keynote on "the Future of Making Things." The local product development panel features a lineup of advanced manufacturing and 3D-printing rapid prototyping industry rock stars:



Jens Windau, founding CEO of AIO Robotics, maker of the world's first all-in-one 3D printer and scanner

John Sundermeyer, co-founder of Pull Creative, a product design agency

TBA, West Coast manager of EnvisionTEC, a 3D printer manufacturer

Taj Johnson, co-founder of ToyBuilder Labs, a 3D-printing materials supplier

Michele Nash-Hoff, manager of ElectroFab, a one-stop source for all fabrication needs



"I managed to fund my company with Kickstarter in the first 24 hours and I'm excited to share my experience with others how they can do it too," said AIO Robotics founding CEO Jens Windau.



Exhibitor tables will also be available in the concourse area. Companies interested in exhibiting should email contact@syncfab.com to request a booth.



About SyncFab

SyncFab.com is a revolutionary service platform streamlining product development for small batch regional manufacturing bringing together designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, fabricators, materials and production planning services. SyncFab's mission couples sustainable design with local manufacturing to better serve startups and established hardware companies alike. The SyncFab platform matches surplus regional manufacturing capacity with intuitive local design and eco-conscious materials and fabrication. The company facilitates product development for entrepreneurs with factory tours, prototyping and supply chain sourcing tools.



Founded by Jeremy Goodwin and Andy Tong in 2013, the company has offices in Santa Monica and San Leandro, California. SyncFab's name is short for Synchronized Fabrication, which is the marriage of additive (3D printing) and subtractive (traditional) manufacturing. Register your profile on SyncFab.



