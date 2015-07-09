Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2015 --Turning design ideas into finished products is now easier than ever. SyncFab launched July 4 a new online platform that provides everything designers and entrepreneurs need to manufacture their products locally -- from raw materials to local factories -- in a one-stop shop.



SyncFab is like an eBay or eHarmony catering to designers, engineers and inventors. The platform allows them to efficiently source local manufacturers, suppliers, production planners and prototypers. SyncFab aims to lower manufacturing costs by making the bidding process more transparent and helping designers take advantage of surplus production capacity at local factories.



"SyncFab is on a mission to return overseas manufacturing to the U.S. and create jobs," said SyncFab CEO Jeremy Goodwin. "We streamline the word-of-mouth referral system currently relied upon by most designers and entrepreneurs when sourcing fabricators. We are also solving a massive marketing problem for local manufacturers who have no advertising budgets and end up letting their factories sit idle." Take a Peek by Registering your Profile Here.



"The U.S. is at the epicenter of 3D Printing, CADCAM computer aided design for manufacturing and robotics automation and SyncFab is the platform bringing them together to produce high-quality products locally," Goodwin added.



To further it's mission of "Don't Just Buy Local - Design & Make Local," SyncFab created the "Made in California" factory tour series. To join or host one of our Made in California tours contact: tours@syncfab.com



SyncFab will be hosting Anniversary and Soft Launch Receptions in both its Bay Area and Southern California offices.



Berkeley

2:00 - 3:30 pm

Saturday, July 11, 2015

RSVP Berkeley Reception



Santa Monica

2:30 - 3:30 pm

Saturday, July 18, 2015

RSVP Santa Monica Reception



About SyncFab

SyncFab.com is a technology company that provides a revolutionary platform bringing together designers, local manufacturers, materials and services. Founded by Jeremy Goodwin and Andy Tong in 2013, it has operations in Santa Monica and Berkeley, Calif. SyncFab's name is short for Synchronized Fabrication, which is the marriage of 3D printing with traditional manufacturing.



Contact:

Jeremy Goodwin, CEO of SyncFab

310-496-1826

jeremy@syncfab.com

https://www.syncfab.com/