SYNCFAB Recognized Industry Partner of President Obama Appointed Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute

San Leandro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --SYNCFAB.COM is pleased to announce our involvement in the US Department of Energy's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute and that SYNCFAB will launch a new platform this Fall.



On June 20, 2016, President Barack Obama announced a $70M million federal award to the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition, an industry-led national non-profit, to create a nationwide Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute. The Institute which will include SYNCFAB's involvement, will fuel industry growth and innovation nationwide with more than $140 million in public-private investment geared toward developing advanced manufacturing technology and a supporting workforce and education pipeline. The announcement was made at the Select USA Summit in Washington, D.C.



The Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) will be an industry-led non-profit organization headquartered in Los Angeles, California with networked regional centers across California, Washington, New York, North Carolina and Texas. The national network will work across business, workforce and technical focus areas, leveraging each region's unique industrial environments. It will be the ninth institute awarded under the National Network of Manufacturing Institutes initiative. The SMLC brings together a strong collaboration of nearly 200 partners from academia, industry, and non-profits across over thirty states. The Institute will accelerate the development and adoption of advanced sensors, data analytics, and controls in manufacturing, while reducing the cost of these technologies by half and radically improving the efficiency of U.S. advanced manufacturing.



Commenting on the Company's inclusion in the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII), SYNCFAB CEO, Jeremy Goodwin, said, "We are honored to be an industry partner to CESMII appointed by the White House and sanctioned by the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and we look forward to facilitating the creation and implementation of new manufacturing efficiency standards."



On September 16, 2016 SYNCFAB CEO, Jeremy Goodwin, together with the San Leandro City CIO, Deborah Acosta, introduced the launch of a new SYNCFAB platform. The new regional advanced manufacturing procurement platform was developed in response to an Economic Development Challenge shared by the City of San Leandro and presented at the 2016 City of San Francisco STiR Demo Day (Startup-in-Residence with Mayor Ed Lee's Office of Civic Innovation). The new platform will launch this Fall.



About SYNCFAB

Product designers and supply chain purchase managers agree 1) locating factories to manufacture their products and 2) obtaining reliable manufacturing quotes are big problems. SYNCFAB is working to change that by lowering marketing and manufacturing costs to make the procurement bidding process more transparent. Supply chain buyers and product designers can take advantage of surplus production capacity at local factories for quality, accuracy and sustainable production. SyncFab is also the first to link Northern and Southern California with a common manufacturing hub as the resident startup for the San Francisco Mayor's Office of Civic Innovation, with its roots in industrial Los Angeles. Get an early lead on the market and Register your Profile.



