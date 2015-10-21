Silicon Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --SyncFab this week unveiled its new and improved version 1.5 web user interface (UI) update to help growing product businesses collaborate online with manufacturers, suppliers, designers and engineers. SyncFab is the premiere online invention platform and product development marketplace connecting growing product businesses and hardware startups with established regional manufacturers. You may view SyncFab 1.5 and register your free profile.



"Our nimbleness as a growing company allows us to quickly incorporate user feedback and upgrade our platform from our version 1.0 release July 4, 2015," said SyncFab CEO Jeremy Goodwin. "Newly introduced features of SyncFab 1.5 include upfront request for quotes, RFQs, for budget-minded open source product developers as well as upfront request for proposals, RFPs, for inventors with budget and intellectual property requirements."



In addition to upgrading the RFQ and RFP process, SyncFab streamlined the user registration process and a technical drawing bid-matching system for RFQs. "We are working to create a seamless user experience to simplify the sourcing process from a rich but opaque local supply chain," said SyncFab CEO Jeremy Goodwin.



About SyncFab

SyncFab is an online marketplace connecting inventors, hardware and product developers with regional manufacturers and suppliers. The platform is like a Costco or Yelp for manufacturing catering to entrepreneurs, designers, engineers and product developers. The platform allows product developers to crowdsource local manufacturers, prototypers, production planners and material suppliers for quality, accuracy, material and process sustainability. SyncFab is lowering manufacturing costs by making the bidding process more transparent and helping product developers take advantage of surplus production capacity at local factories. Don't just buy local - design and make local with SyncFab!



Founded in 2013, the company has offices in Silicon Valley and Santa Monica, California. SyncFab is short for Synchronized Fabrication to represent the synchronization of logistics, robotics, materials, computer-aided-design (CAD), 3D print (additive) and traditional (subtractive) fabrication, which collectively comprise modern advanced manufacturing. Register your free profile and unleash your inner creator!



