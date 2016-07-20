San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --SYNCFAB, the developer and marketer of the leading local supply chain sourcing platform for product development, design and manufacturing, today announced that supply chain buyers and product designers will be able to source local manufacturing far more easily in the San Francisco Bay area.



The Company is pleased to report it is signing a strategic agreement under the San Francisco STIR program, to facilitate and accelerate building its regional supply chain platform of online factories for product development and procurement. Under the terms of the collaborative Agreement, SYNCFAB will receive city support in its Bay-area initiative bringing more local product developers and supply chain professionals together with local manufacturers.



"The City of San Francisco Mayor's Office of Innovation is proud to announce the Startup in Residence (STIR) program has partnered with the cities of San Leandro, Oakland and West Sacramento," said Jay Nath, San Francisco Chief Innovation Officer. "Made in USA" is making a comeback and San Leandro, the "City that makes things," is factory floor to the San Francisco Bay Area," said San Leandro Chief Innovation Officer, Deborah Acosta, "we look forward to working with SYNCFAB to enhance our manufacturing supply chain resources available online." More info on the STIR program can be found here.



Commenting on this important Company milestone, SYNCFAB CEO, Jeremy Goodwin, said, "We are honored to be included in the STIR program indicating the City believes our company mission is important to the local economy and its citizenry and our team is credible and committed enough that they are willing to support the company publicly. We are grateful for the strong support of San Leandro and San Francisco that enables us to accelerate connecting regional buyers with local factories. Through our extensive active network of product development and supply chain professionals, SYNCFAB is solving a major marketing problem for local manufacturers with limited marketing budgets whose factories are underutilized. By connecting product development experts with those local manufacturers, the factories are more accessible and productive for a win-win value proposition all around."



Product designers and supply chain managers agree 1) locating factories to manufacture their products 2) obtaining reliable manufacturing quotes and 3) factory accountability are HUGE problems. SYNCFAB is working to change that by lowering marketing and manufacturing costs to make the procurement bidding process more transparent. Supply chain buyers and product designers can take advantage of surplus production capacity at local factories for quality, accuracy and sustainable production. Get an early lead on the market and Register your Profile.



About SYNCFAB

SYNCFAB is a revolutionary service platform streamlining product development for supply chain managers, designers, engineers, production planners, manufacturing representatives and entrepreneurs. SYNCFAB is short for Synchronized Fabrication - the marriage of additive (3D printing) and subtractive (traditional) manufacturing which combined with computer-aided-design and robotic automation collectively represent "advanced manufacturing." The company's mission aims to combine sustainable design with local manufacturing. #MAKELOCAL



