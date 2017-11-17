Syndeo Provides Solutions for 2018 ACA Cost Increase for 25-50 Employee Businesses

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Businesses who have been able to keep their existing health plans since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed into law in 2010 will have to transition to ACA plans, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Syndeo provides solutions to help curb these health care cost increases.



Since its founding in 2002, Syndeo has been a professional employer organization, or PEO. This means that Syndeo can work with companies to provide comprehensive and affordable benefits through a business-to-business relationship called "co-employment". Through the co-employment relationship, a PEO takes on many of the employee-related employer responsibilities, while business owners can focus on running their business.



Typically, with PEO-sponsored benefit plans, employees will have access to a wider variety of benefits than a small business would be able to obtain on its own. This includes medical, dental and vision coverage, a health care flexible spending account, a retirement plan, life insurance and personal accident insurance, disability insurance and more.



Earlier in 2017, Syndeo, a regional leader, was the only organization in the city of Wichita, and one of only two Kansas companies, to be approved by the IRS as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO). This certification is currently held by only 84 companies around the United States and, while voluntary, ensures added protection to employers who utilize a professional employer organization. Syndeo is also an Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) accredited professional employer, which ensures compliance with government regulations and industry standards.



"As the ACA continues to mature, we want to be an ally for small businesses who are facing these unexpected cost increases," says Bill Maness, President and CEO of Syndeo Outsourcing. "We strive every day to take care of our clients and provide them with solutions that they may not be able to provide on their own."



In recent years, PEOs such as Syndeo have seen considerable growth. INC. Magazine named Wichita-based Syndeo Outsourcing to its annual listing of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Syndeo is ranked 1754 on the 36th annual INC. 5,000 list with a 222% growth during the last three years of operation.



As grandfathered healthcare customers begin transitioning to an ACA plan, they'll notice changes such as a higher cost, but also improved health care. ACA plans offer benefits such as maternity coverage and cap out-of-pocket expenses for customers, and insurers must offer coverage to everyone who applies.



Additionally, ACA plans offer free preventative care, allow you to enroll if you have a pre-existing condition and guarantee your right to appeal a coverage decision, among other perks.



Consider utilizing a PEO like Syndeo Outsourcing so that you are eligible to fold into a large group health plan where you have additional options.



About Syndeo Outsourcing

Syndeo is a Kansas-based, human resources company. Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Syndeo has developed expertise in the region's diverse economy, along with a solid background in what works for Kansas businesses. The Syndeo family of companies consists of Syndeo Outsourcing – a human resources outsourcing provider, Syndeo Payroll Solutions – a full-service payroll services provider, and Syndeo Staffing – a full-service recruiting and staffing services provider. Syndeo also provides consultation and services in workers compensation administration, benefits administration and more. Wichita-based Syndeo is ranked 1754 on the 36th annual INC. 5,000 list for fastest growing private companies in America.



For more information, visit syndeohro.com.



*The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations go to http://www.IRS.gov.