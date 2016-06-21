Syndication, Inc. Day TradeXchange Considers Trade Station Invite as Trading App Store Developer to Feature Archer Trading Software

Damascus, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Syndication Inc., (SYNJ.PK), on June 20th, 2016 reported that the CEO asked the Board to approve his request to accept an invitation from TradeStation to become a TradeStation App Store Developer. Among other terms, the invitation included an offer to feature the Company's ARCHER Trading Software as a product for sale in the TradeStation Trading App Store.



With an estimated 250,000 subscribers, including institutions, TradeStation is one of the largest and well known trading platforms in the world. In 2015 - TradeStation was ranked "Best for Frequent Traders" and "Best for International Traders" by Barron's, a "Top Five" Online Broker and #1 for Equity Trading Tools by Investor's Business Daily, and is rated Best Trading System - Stocks and Best Trading System - Futures for the 11th consecutive year by Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.



It's important to understand that we are not switching from NINJA, we are just executing our business strategy and adding a major new component to the service profile of the Day TradeXchange and ARCHER business model. I was quoted by OTC Rockstar back in October 2015 saying, "ARCHER is currently running on Scottsrade, TD Ameritrade, Trade Station, Option House, Trade King, and all other essential trading platforms, is what we believe we'll soon be saying." said Sorrentino, CEO of SYNDICATION and COB, of Day Tradexchange, (OTC Rockstar, October 28th, 2015).



"Just executing on our mission statement," added the CEO, Sorrentino, (SYNJ).



The Company opined further that this move falls in line with last month's launch of ARCHER 2.1. That upgrade made ARCHER adaptable to all index markets including individual stock equities like Apple or Amazon. The NINJA platform only allows trading on Futures, and Stock Index markets. Adding TradeStation allows ARCHER users to trade on just about any market or equity in the trading universe.



The Company indicated that it scheduled an up or down Board vote on Thursday June, 24th, 2016 to address the resolution and that additional news on the developments with TradeStation and other material matters are pending.



When asked to describe why ARCHER is creating such a buzz in the day trading market, the CEO responded, "take 2 minutes, click the link below and watch todays "Trade of the Day" video on our DTX You Tube page, and then you'll quickly understand", said CEO of Syndication Inc., Sorrentino.



