Synergetics USA Inc. (SURG) Announces 18% Increase in Q3 2008 Revenue to $13.5M, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of “Synergetics USA Inc. Announces 18% Increase in Q3 2008 Revenue to $13.5M”



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m - Click on News and Commentary



Synergetics USA Inc. Announces 18% Increase in Q3 2008 Revenue to $13.5M



”Synergetics USA Inc., a leading medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of precision-engineered, microsurgical instruments and capital equipment and devices primarily for use in vitreoretinal surgery and neurosurgical applications worldwide. Its products are designed to support micro or minimally invasive surgical procedures…



“Synergetics recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2008. The company posted revenue of $13.5 million, up 18 percent from the $11.5 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2007…”



To read the entire article visit http://www.beaconequity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.beaconequity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.beaconequity.com/m

