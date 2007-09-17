Syntellect Named Leader in 2007 Professional Services Market Leader in Speech Technology Magazine

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2007 -- Syntellect Inc., a leading provider of Customer Interaction Management solutions, has been named as a Market Leader in Professional Services at the first awarding of The 2007 Speech Industry Awards. The awards recognize speech technology companies that have developed leading speech technology services or solutions which define best-in-class market presence. Analysts and industry experts selected Syntellect as a leader in Professional Services in the September 2007 issue of Speech Technology magazine based on ratings in several key areas, including services offered, ability to execute, and overall customer satisfaction.



With a proven history of customer implementations, Syntellect offers a full suite of professional services including; voice user interface (VUI) design, application development, professional recording, consulting and training. Analysts and industry experts point to Syntellect’s long history of providing hosted services and disaster recovery solutions vital to winning this award.



“Ensuring a reliable, high-quality end-user experience is a strategic focus for all Syntellect employees,” said Laurie Sommer, Vice President of Customer Service and Support, Syntellect. “Having our values in customer satisfaction and professional services recognized proves our commitment to developing market leading, innovative solutions that create happy customers.“



About Syntellect

At Syntellect we help our customers create, maintain and continuously improve superior end-to-end service for their customers - personalized service that values their preferences from the way they contact a business, to the level of help desired. We measure our success by our ability to implement and continuously support solutions for our customers. With more than twenty years of pioneering leadership and thousands of solutions deployed globally, Syntellect is a premier provider of enterprise-class contact center solutions for the high-technology, financial services, help desk, utilities, government, and consumer products industries.



Syntellect is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and has additional offices in North America, United Kingdom and India.



