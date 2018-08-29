Syracuse NY Real Estate Agent Helps Home Sellers Get Ready to Sell

Syracuse, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --Buying or selling a home is quite often one of the most stressful ordeals people go through in a lifetime. In addition to moving, there are several steps in selling a home people often don't know about until it's time to sell. Sellers are faced with questions and don't realize what to expect. Don Stevens Realtor hopes to clear the air and help sellers with his new guide, Selling Your Home Now.



"Many individuals are going through so much during the process of selling a home that often things get overlooked," Don Stevens says. "I met a woman in desperation who couldn't face the idea of moving. She was emotional about selling her lifelong home and didn't know where to start."



The book goes through how to get ready to sell your home faster, with less hassle, and at the best price. It covers subjects such as: getting your affairs in order, decluttering, staging your home, and what to expect when working with a real estate agent. Other topics include: discovering what most buyers look for in a home, why price isn't the only reason homes don't sell, and avoiding costly mistakes by knowing your home's true value. Many readers have already found it useful and encouraging.



The author wanted to speak directly to sellers with their best interest at heart. He shares real estate secrets in the book to help homeowners quickly sell their homes for top dollar. He has worked with buyers several years and is a certified real estate digital marketing expert.



About Don Stevens Realtor

Don Stevens is a Syracuse NY real estate agent with Howard Hanna real state services, and a digital marketing specialist. He uses advanced mobile and modern marketing technology to deliver maximum results. He's also the author of the Finger Lakes wine mysteries.



For more info on the book and to grab a copy go to his website at http://donstevensrealtor.com/selling-home-now-get-free-book/.



