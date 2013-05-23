Fayetteville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --Magnosi Web Marketing recently launched a YouTube video discussing the benefits of Syracuse SEO, and what value optimizing a website with search engine optimization purposes can bring to any Syracuse NY area business. Company President Brian Magnosi said 'We're pleased to offer Video SEO as part of our official Syracuse NY SEO services. We believe video is the wave of the future and nicely compliments the organic SEO services we have been providing to our customers for almost 2 years now."



Recently, Magnosi Web Marketing launched a video entitled Syracuse SEO Company, and have been working on optimizing it to rank high in the search engines, specifically Google. The video took off and quickly rose the the first page in a matter of weeks. The video then continued to rise to a #2 postion for Syracuse SEO and is currently taking the #1 position for "Syracuse SEO Company".



In addition to video SEO, Magnosi Web Marketing has built their own in house call tracking and monitoring system which allows each local business a unique call tracking number. Mr. Magnosi said 'the call tracking system works perfectly with our video SEO because we place a unique number on the videos for each customer enabling us to track and monitor call activity each month and send off reports to them, thereby quantifying what we do more than ever before."



About Magnosi Web Marketing

Magnosi Web Marketing, based in Fayetteville, NY focuses on organic SEO services including video SEO for small to mid sized companies across the US.