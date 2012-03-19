System 1 Filters Supports Diesel Pick-up Enthusiasts

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2012 --System 1 Filters, founded by Steve Faria in Tulare, CA more than 20 years ago, is an industry leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty and industrial cleanable and reusable lube filters. System 1 Filtration Products have been extensively tested in the world’s most demanding environments and are used successfully all diesel applications including light & heavy duty trucking, government, military, agricultural, and racing applications. http://www.system1filters.com



“We are excited with our partnership with the NADM race series”, stated System 1 Filter President, Steve Faria. “In addition to being the premiere sanctioning series for competitive diesel racing, it is an ideal proving ground for our System 1 Performance Diesel Oil Filter Technology.” Faria added, “By being an official product at all their regional and national events, we also hope to reach everyday diesel enthusiasts, as well as the serious drag racers and drag pullers at the participating at the NADM events”. The 2012 National Event Schedule as as follows:



- May 5, 2012 / Bungart Motorsport’s Sled Pulling Tune-up /Sled Pulling /Dyno /

Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia, MO



- June 23, 2012 / Pure Diesel Power’s Thunder in Muncie /Drags /Pulls / Gaston Lion’s Club, Muncie IN



- July 20 &21, 2012 / 1-800Autoparts East Coast Nationals /Drags /Pulls /Dyno /

Numidia Dragway, Numidia, PA



- Aug 17&18, 2012 / Industrial Injection/H&S Performance / Drag/ Pulls/ Dyno /

Rocky Mountain Raceway, Salt Lake City, UT



- Sept 8, 2012 / New Era Diesel’s Buckeye Diesel National / Drags/ Pulls/ Dyno / National Trails Dragway, Hebron, OH



- Oct 6, 2012 / RAM/ODRA Texas Diesel Roundup /Drags /Pulls /Dyno / North Star Dragway, Denton, TX



- Nov 30, 2012 / Diesel Specialists PRI Drags /Drag Racing / Central Florida Race Complex, Orlando, FL



The National Association of Diesel Motorsports, (Diesel Motorsports) was established in 2006 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us