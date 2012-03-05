System 1 Filters to Participate in Trucking Cleanable & Reusable Filter Task Force

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2012 --System 1 Filters, founded by Steve Faria in Tulare, CA more than 20 years ago, is an industry leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty and industrial cleanable and reusable lube filters. System 1 Products have been extensively tested in the world’s most demanding environments and are used successfully in heavy duty trucking applications, as well as, government, military, agricultural, and racing applications. http://www.system1filters.com



“The economical benefits of cleanable and reusable filtration devices to public and private fleets are impressive.” Stated Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting, “There can be a significant reduction in filter procurement costs, inventory carrying costs, and waste disposal costs. These technologies are applicable for all types of vehicles or stationary equipment. The target audience are those that keep their vehicles for extended periods of time, have large numbers of PM’s per year, are driven by environmental issues, and look for ways to reduce costs.”



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com



The mission of the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) is to improve transport equipment, its maintenance and maintenance management. The Council develops Recommended Engineering and Maintenance Practices (RP’s) that are voluntarily adopted by fleets, OEMs and component suppliers. The Council promotes the voluntary cooperation among designers and manufacturers of aftermarket transport products and those who specify, purchase, and manage such equipment. The published RP’s are also forwarded to fleet associations around the world.



TMC, a technical council of American Trucking Associations, is North America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. Over 1000 of the largest fleets in North America are TMC fleet members that represent a broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. http://tmc.truckline.com



American Trucking Associations, Inc. (ATA), the national trade association for the trucking industry, is a federation of affiliated state trucking associations, conferences and organizations that includes more than 37,000 motor carrier members representing every type and class of motor carrier in the country. ATA serves the interests of more than nine million people and 420,000 companies involved in trucking before Congress, the courts and regulatory agencies. http://www.truckline.com