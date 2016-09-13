System Insights and B&R Automation Announces Partnership to Expand Asset Connectivity and Harness Data for Improved Operational Performance

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --System Insights and B&R Automation announce a partnership to expand asset connectivity and harness machine data so manufacturers can improve operational performance.



B&R provides standards-based, scalable, and modular control systems integrating CNC, logic, general motion, robotics, human-machine interface (HMI), safety, I/O and in a unified software environment. VIMANA by System Insights, the leading predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence integrates with B&R Automation drive and control technology to connect assets and monitor, analyze, and optimize the factory floor to help our customers gain real-time visibility and control of their manufacturing operations.



VIMANA provides expanded connectivity to multivendor and legacy factory devices including B&R PLC with interoperability from OPC UA to MTConnect for scalable deployment. This enables the communication from the sensor layer and tightens integration between OPC UA, POWERLINK and openSAFETY creating a seamless network throughout the entire factory. This data is then streamed to the VIMANA servers for advanced analytics generating dashboards for real-time monitoring and proactive management of operational performance. Smart alerts from enriched data communicate potential maintenance or safety problems before they occur. B&R's solutions for machine and process automation, motion control, HMI and safety technology integrate with the VIMANA Suite, enabling manufacturers to leverage machine data for insight into machine utilization, maintenance, safety and energy consumption.



The joint solution will be previewed at the B&R Automation (E-4115) and System Insight (E-4149) booths at IMTS 2016 in Chicago, September 12th through the 17th.



"B&R and System Insights share a common goal. We want to create an industrial environment where intelligent devices, machines, processes and data are all networked together and dissolve the boundaries between Internet and automation technologies. System Insights provides interoperability between OPC UA and MTConnect which will expand connectivity across multivendor and legacy assets and allow assets across the shop floor and enterprise to work together based on standards. This will ignite concepts based on the Internet of Things (IoT) rapidly from theory to full-scale production." - Stefan Schönegger, Marketing Manager



"The partnership with B&R Automation provides our customers the integration of best of breed hardware from B&R with a predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence from System Insights. Connecting assets with OPC UA or MTConnect communication, and harnessing data across the shop floor for analytics and insight enables our customers to deliver measurable improvement in production visibility, asset reliability, productivity, quality, while reducing cost and environmental footprint." - Rick Moran, President & CEO, System Insights



About System Insights

System Insights (www.systeminsights.com) is transforming how industrial companies operate plants and deliver products. We help our customers gain real-time visibility and control of their manufacturing operations to improve productivity, maximize asset performance, reduce resource consumption, and boost profits. System Insights' technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Smart Factory client initiatives.



VIMANA by System Insights is the leading cloud-based and on-premise predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA securely connects to multi-vendor and legacy factory assets using MTConnect and OPC UA standards. Our software captures, enriches, and analyzes vast volumes of machine data, generating metrics and insight to help customers accelerate cycle times, minimize scrap, and reduce production costs. System Insights collaborates with a robust partner ecosystem, from machine tool and controller technology manufacturers, to factory automation systems and mission critical enterprise software providers. We are recognized as industry thought leaders and are contributing partners to the MTConnect Institute. Committed to the future of manufacturing, we collaborate closely with DMDII (Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute), NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), and IIC (Industrial Internet Consortium).



About B& R Automation

B&R (www.br-automation.com) is a privately owned company with headquarters in Austria and offices all around the world. As a global leader in industrial automation, B&R combines state-of-the-art technology with advanced engineering to provide customers in virtually every industry with complete solutions for machine and process automation, motion control, HMI and integrated safety technology. With industrial fieldbus communication standards like POWERLINK and openSAFETY as well as the powerful Automation Studio software development environment, B&R is constantly redefining the future of automation engineering. The innovative spirit that keeps B&R at the forefront of industrial automation is driven by a commitment to simplifying processes and exceeding customer expectations.