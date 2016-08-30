System Insights and Sodick Showcase Partnership at IMTS 2016

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --System Insights, powered by VIMANA and Sodick, Inc. are showcasing their strategic partnership at IMTS 2016. Under the partner agreement, the companies will co-market System Insights' MTConnect adapter technology and the VIMANA analytics platform with Sodick EDM equipment.



Customers using this technology will be able to transform and analyze machine data to reveal actionable insights from the plant to the enterprise. Users can monitor and proactively manage, via dashboards and alerts, operational performance anytime and anywhere. This visibility provides operators and managers insight to redirect resources, balance maintenance schedules, and identify areas for process improvement. Manufacturers can maximize the potential of their assets, enhance product operations and product flows, boost quality, improve on time delivery, and motivate employee self-management and satisfaction.



The joint solution will be demonstrated in the Sodick (E-4802) and System Insights (E-4149) booths at IMTS 2016 in Chicago, September 12th through the 17th. IMTS attendees will experience Sodick's global fleet of machines, spanning from California, Japan, and Illinois, to the exhibit floor. Visitors will be able to experience the functionality and value of those connected assets, analytics, and insight – a smart factory and IIoT in action. Sodick will also preview a wealth of new EDM and 3D Printing technologies, including a Metal 3D Printer, a new PCD Tool Cutting Package, new premium and economy Wire EDMs, and a new line of High Speed Milling centers. Guests to the Sodick booth will join in-booth celebrations of the 10 year anniversary of Sodick's 10 year accuracy guarantee and a live signing event with Sodick's first 3D printing customer in the US.



"We are extremely excited for our partnership with System Insights. With VIMANA, their MTConnect-based machine optimization software technology, our clients will be able to maximize efficient use of Sodick EDM equipment." - Yuji Akutsu, President, Sodick, Inc.



"The partnership with Sodick offers an exciting opportunity for System Insights to demonstrate the value of using VIMANA with EDM equipment. By marketing VIMANA through the Sodick channel, System Insights will be able to vastly expand the base of VIMANA clients globally." - Rick Moran, President & CEO, System Insights



About System Insights

System Insights (www.systeminsights.com) is transforming how industrial companies operate plants and deliver products. We help our customers gain real-time visibility and control of their manufacturing operations to improve productivity, maximize asset performance, reduce resource consumption, and boost profits. System Insights' technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Smart Factory client initiatives.



VIMANA by System Insights is the leading cloud-based and on-premise predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA securely connects to multi-vendor and legacy factory assets using MTConnect and OPC-UA standards. Our software captures, enriches, and analyzes vast volumes of machine data, generating metrics and insight to help customers accelerate cycle times, minimize scrap, and reduce production costs. System Insights collaborates with a robust partner ecosystem, from machine tool and controller technology manufacturers, to factory automation systems and mission critical enterprise software providers. We are recognized as industry thought leaders and are contributing partners to the MTConnect Institute. Committed to the future of manufacturing, we collaborate closely with DMDII (Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute), NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), and IIC (Industrial Internet Consortium).



About Sodick

Established in 1976, Sodick (www.sodick.com) has sold over 60,000 EDMs worldwide and delivered over 40,000 linear motor driven EDMs. Sodick has ISO certified factories in Japan, Thailand, and China, and research divisions across Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Japan. Sodick employs over 3,100 people worldwide, with its North American headquarters based in Chicago and tech centers in New Jersey and California.