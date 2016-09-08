System Insights and TDM Systems Announce Partnership to Enhance Tool Lifecycle Management for Industry 4.0 and the Smart Factory

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --System Insights and TDM Systems announce a partnership to provide the communication and exchange of tooling and production data so manufacturers can have tighter integration of design and manufacturing processes, reduced tooling costs, and decreased time to market.



Tooling data directly from the machine tool has the potential to continuously improve manufacturing process planning. Tooling data, including information from the magazine, can be effectively used to gain insights into their usage, and to identify ways of optimizing usage to reduce costs. VIMANA by System Insights connects securely to a wide array of machine tool controllers leveraging the MTConnect standard. VIMANA Enrich augments the standardized machine data with contextual understanding of the true state of the manufacturing process, enabling effective decisions to improve tool usage. VIMANA powers TDM's Machine Control Connector (MCC) and provides bidirectional communication between the machine tool and TDM Systems software to bring real-time tooling information to the hands of the user, and feedback from the user back to the machine tool. This includes tool usage, tool life, and magazine status. TDM provides the centralized platform between ERP, PLM/CAM, MES applications and machining at the machine tool.



The joint solution will be previewed at the TDM Systems (E-4802) and System Insights (E-4149) booths at IMTS 2016 in Chicago, September 12th through the 17th.



"We are extremely excited for our partnership with System Insights. With VIMANA, our clients will be able capture data from the machine tool and tool magazine to enable the integration of real-time shop floor tool data, ERP, CAM and production level data from MES systems to maximize the efficient use of tooling equipment, locally, and across plants." - Peter Schneck, Managing Director, TDM Systems.



"The partnership with TDM Systems offers a strategic opportunity for System Insights to demonstrate the value of the VIMANA Suite. VIMANA Connect enables secure connection to a wide variety of tooling assets and machine tools, and VIMANA Enrich augments the data to add context about the machining process, and VIMANA Tooling provides analytics for insight into cutting tool usage, best practices in tool selection, and process planning to improve tool management, optimize cycle time, and reduce costs. TDM Systems is an important partner for manufacturing companies tackling Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory client initiatives. - Rick Moran, President & CEO, System Insights



About System Insights

System Insights (www.systeminsights.com) is transforming how industrial companies operate plants and deliver products. We help our customers gain real-time visibility and control of their manufacturing operations to improve productivity, maximize asset performance, reduce resource consumption, and boost profits. System Insights' technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Smart Factory client initiatives.



VIMANA by System Insights is the leading cloud-based and on-premise predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA securely connects to multi-vendor and legacy factory assets using MTConnect and OPC UA standards. Our software captures, enriches, and analyzes vast volumes of machine data, generating metrics and insight to help customers accelerate cycle times, minimize scrap, and reduce production costs. System Insights collaborates with a robust partner ecosystem, from machine tool and controller technology manufacturers, to factory automation systems and mission critical enterprise software providers. We are recognized as industry thought leaders and are contributing partners to the MTConnect Institute. Committed to the future of manufacturing, we collaborate closely with DMDII (Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute), NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), and IIC (Industrial Internet Consortium).



About TDM Systems

For over 25 years, Tübingen-based TDM Systems GmbH (www.tdmsystems.com) has been the leading provider of Tool Data Management in the machining industry. With the Tool Lifecycle Management strategy, TDM Systems is focusing specifically on process optimization through optimal tool planning and provisioning. Creating and editing tool data and graphics, integrating tool know-how and 3D graphics into the CAM planning and organizing the complete tool cycle on the shop floor level are the three core competencies of TDM Systems and the pillars of the TLM strategy. As a competence center within the Sandvik Group, TDM Systems draws on the expertise of various tool manufacturers in developing its software products.