System Insights Founder Leads Webinar for the MTConnect Student Challenge

System Insights (SI) announced that company founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel will be leading a webinar for the MTConnect Student Challenge.



The MTConnect Student Challenge is an innovation competition that seeks student- created ideas and applications utilizing MTConnect. The MTConnect Student Challenge is an opportunity for all U.S.- based undergraduate and graduate students to build relationships with potential employers by demonstrating initiative to learn about their needs and propose solutions. Industry stands to benefit from the new and innovative ideas and applications generated during this Challenge.



Will Sobel, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of System Insights, stated, "We, at System Insights, are excited to lead and support the MTConnect Student Challenge. The Challenge will help address the skills gap and teach students about the digital innovations in manufacturing."



The primary goal of the MTConnect Student Challenge Program is for students to develop innovative and deployable manufacturing intelligence utilizing data acquired via the MTConnect standard. This goal will be met through two concurrent, yet distinct, competitions - Idea Creation and Application Development. A total of $33,000 will be awarded - $10,500 for the Ideation Competition and $22,500 for the Application Development Competition.



William Sobel has over 20 years of industry experience in successful startups managing the development of innovative application infrastructure software products. In recent years, as the principal author and architect of the MTConnect Standard, Mr. Sobel has led the industry toward significant advances in collection and analysis of machine data.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.