System Insights' Founder Part of NIST Workshop on Smart Manufacturing Systems, Performance Assessment – Monitoring and Measurement Panel

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --System Insights (SI) announced that company founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel participated in the Performance Assessment – Monitoring and Measurement Panel, for a workshop conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The workshop was conducted on Measurement Science for Prognostics and Health Management for Smart Manufacturing Systems, where Will Sobel spoke about how VIMANA's predictive analytics can be applied for prognostics and health management.



Will Sobel, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of System Insights, stated, "Most manufacturing processes are run sub-optimally from a tool and performance perspective. Now that improved sensors and technologies are becoming available, real-time data analytics, downtime and process improvement, and prognostics that go beyond machine health are possible. Presently, there are no common standards for the level(s) in which diagnostic and prognostic activities need to occur on onboard equipment vs. in the cloud. Flex computing at System Insights (commonly referred to as fog computing), takes an integrated approach by performing big data analytics in the cloud, in addition to shop floor processing, to find optimal process parameters for use in production."



NIST recently released the full report from the workshop, that lays out a road-map for building Prognostics and Health Management systems, and it can be found at http://www.nist.gov/el/isd/phm4sms-workshop.cfm.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of System Insights, said, "The advanced pattern matching capabilities of VIMANA make it very suitable for analyzing the health of individual manufacturing equipment, or the entire manufacturing system itself. The health of the equipment (or the system) can be considered as purely its maintenance state, or even as its overall operational state; VIMANA makes it possible to derive these states, and then drive decisions to improve the equipment/system performance."



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.



About NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), known between 1901 and 1988 as the National Bureau of Standards (NBS), is a measurement standards laboratory, also known as a National Metrological Institute (NMI), which is a non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce. The institute's official mission is to: Promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.