System Insights' Founder to Speak About Internet of Manufacturing Things at Gear Solutions Forum 2015

Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan will be giving a talk about the state-of-the art in the Internet of Manufacturing Things (IoMT) and its potential in analyzing and improving shop floor productivity. The talk will characterize the challenges of bringing IoMT to the shop floor and will discuss key enabling technology, including: high-speed data collection from heterogeneous sources; integration across software and hardware platforms; and tools for decision-making across spatial and temporal scales. The talk will also present case studies of using System Insights' VIMANA Platform in bringing Industry 4.0 technology to improve productivity at precision manufacturing facilities. Dr. Vijayaraghavan will also be a part of panel discussion on Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing.



System Insights will be participating in the Industry Partner Exhibition at the Gear Solution Forum and will be demonstrating the capabilities of the VIMANA Platform in analyzing and improving manufacturing productivity.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan , Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of System Insights, said, "We are looking forward to participating in the Gear Solution Forum and sharing our experience in applying Industry 4.0 technology in finding new opportunities to improve health, maintenance, and efficiency of complex manufacturing equipment and systems".



Gleason's Gear Solutions Forum will include more than 40 demonstrations of gear processes, products and technologies, covering all major gear production processes and addressing a wide variety of industry needs. Gleason is a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of gear production machinery and related equipment and automation solutions. The Company's products are used by customers in automotive, truck, aircraft, agriculture, mining, energy, construction, power tool and marine industries and by a diverse set of customers serving various industrial equipment markets. Gleason has manufacturing operations in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, India, China and Japan, and has sales and service offices throughout North and South America, Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region.



