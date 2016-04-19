System Insights' Founder to Speak at MC2 Conference April 19-21, 2016

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --System Insights (SI) announced that company founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel, will be giving three talks in Dallas at the MC2 Conference on April 19th and April 21st, 2016. In the general session, titled "SpecOps", Mr. Sobel will be discussing the current DMDII Project, "Self-Aware Manufacturing with MTConnect". The goal of the project is to show how standards and interoperable services can be composed to solve complex problems like dynamic scheduling and planning with pluggable components. The project will make use of process analytics capabilities of VIMANA by System Insights.



In the technical workshop session, titled "Applications: MTConnect R Toolkit", Will Sobel will present a the mtconnectR package, which can be used to make data driven decisions for manufacturing. In another technical workshop session, titled "Read-Read, Interfaces, and Security Implications", Mr. Sobel will provide a refresher on interfaces and also talk about how to control a bar feeder or robot using the read only MTConnect standard.



Speaker Bio: Will Sobel – Chief Strategy Officer, System Insights



William Sobel brings more than 20 years of experience architecting, managing, and developing complex applications for numerous industries. Prior to working for System Insights, he was a visiting lecturer at UC Berkeley working at the RadLAB teaching agile web development and worked on various cloud scalability research projects, resulting in the Olio web analysis toolkit. During his employment at the university, he authored the MTConnect standard as a consultant to AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology to address the lack of standardized inter-device communication in manufacturing.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.