System Insights' Founder to Speak at NSF Cybermanufacturing Workshop on June 2, 2016

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --System Insights (SI) announced that company founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel, will be speaking at the first NSF Cybermanufacturing Workshop on June 2nd, 2016. The workshop is on enabling composable and modular manufacturing through abstractions. In the talk, titled Composable Interoperability, Mr.Sobel and Saigopal Nelaturi from PARC, will make the case that composable interfaces and information models must be treated as first-class objects during system design and manufacturing.



PARC, System Insights, along with ITAMCO and the MTConnect Institute have realized the need for a composable platform approach based on standardized information models that will bind services together. The industry is converging on this model, but there are few testbeds that demonstrate the efficiency and the value of such a system. The talk will discuss work done as part of the SPEC-OPS project, which will provide a concrete example of a functioning system that provides dynamic scheduling as a set of modular services that can be composed, replaced, and augmented to rapidly enable the next generation shop floor management systems based on dynamic planning, scheduling, and prognostics coming from real-time execution feedback.



Speaker Bio: Will Sobel – Chief Strategy Officer, System Insights



William Sobel brings more than 20 years of experience architecting, managing, and developing complex applications for numerous industries. Prior to working for System Insights, he was a visiting lecturer at UC Berkeley working at the RadLAB teaching agile web development and worked on various cloud scalability research projects, resulting in the Olio web analysis toolkit. During his employment at the university, he authored the MTConnect standard as a consultant to AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology to address the lack of standardized inter-device communication in manufacturing.



