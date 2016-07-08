System Insights Participates in Asian Machine Tool Exhibition (AMTEX 2016)

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --System Insights along with their channel partner Sparkonix India Private Limited announced their participation in Asian Machine Tool Exhibition (AMTEX 2016) at New Delhi, India during July 8-11, 2016.



During the exhibition System Insights will be demonstrating VIMANA, a standards-based manufacturing data analytics platform to deliver predictive insights and support Industry 4.0 / Smart Factory initiatives. VIMANA improves manufacturing efficiency, productivity, and profitability through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real- time data solution and multi-dimensional, complex reasoning technology. VIMANA collects data from CNCs, PLCs, and other shop-floor equipment, and using realtime analytics, dashboards, and reporting, supports decisions to improve asset usage and profitability in the shop floor.



System Insights is the industry leading MTConnect implementation provider. Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Will Sobel, is the architect and author of the MTConnect standard and the company is a proud contributing partner of the MTConnect Institute. VIMANA by System Insights, is 100% compatible with the MTConnect open standard for data exchange in manufacturing equipment.



To learn more about VIMANA and MTConnect, visit our Stall E36, Hall 12 at the expo.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real- time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.



About Sparkonix

Sparkonix (www.sparkonix.com) Group is a pioneer in design and manufacturing of technology- led solutions for the Indian market in EDMs, welding, and specialized CNC machines. Sparkonix is a market leader in India and their machines are used across 30+ countries, serving over 4,000 customers across the globe. The strategic tie-up with System Insights to bring VIMANA to the Indian market reflects Sparkonix's commitment to build new value frontiers for Indian manufacturers. With VIMANA, Sparkonix aims to bring a paradigm shift in the way companies acquire and analyze production data, opening new possibilities to improve productivity.