System Insights Teams with GE Digital to Enable Smart Factory Innovation

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Today, System Insights is announcing its membership in the GE Digital Alliance Program. The collaboration with GE Digital is a milestone for System Insights, providing our customers solutions for their Smart Factory initiatives. Visit System Insights experts and hear them discuss how the collaboration will drive innovation at (E-4149) booths at IMTS 2016 in Chicago, September 12th through the 17th.



As a result of the collaboration, VIMANA will bring an expanded solution set for multivendor and legacy industrial asset connectivity, enriched data, and analytics. Manufacturers will have the ability to leverage a broader ecosystem approach, enabling them to take advantage of breakthrough technology and leverage partners with robust integration across the value chain, to outpace the competition.



We approach the market with a consistent strategy. First, securely connecting multivendor and legacy factory assets. VIMANA enables 'connecting to everything', using standards to collect data from a wide variety of disparate devices, sensors, instruments, equipment, and software.



Second, data must be enriched and analyzed for insight and action. VIMANA takes massive amounts of data, interprets the data, identifies the true state of the manufacturing system, and facilitates targeted action.



"We are creating exponential value with the GE Digital and System Insights partnership so manufacturers can outpace the competition. Working with GE Digital, System Insights can reach a new set of customers and accelerate their digital transformation and business performance. We can leverage the ecosystem enabled by GE's Predix, cloud-based operating system with the manufacturing intelligence of VIMANA." — Rick Moran, President & CEO, System Insights



About System Insights

System Insights (www.systeminsights.com) is transforming how industrial companies operate plants and deliver products. We help our customers gain real-time visibility and control of their manufacturing operations to improve productivity, maximize asset performance, reduce resource consumption, and boost profits. System Insights' technology fuels Industry 4.0, IIoT, and Smart Factory client initiatives.



VIMANA by System Insights is the leading cloud-based and on-premise predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence. VIMANA securely connects to multi-vendor and legacy factory assets using MTConnect and OPC UA standards. Our software captures, enriches, and analyzes vast volumes of machine data, generating metrics and insight to help customers accelerate cycle times, minimize scrap, and reduce production costs. System Insights collaborates with a robust partner ecosystem, from machine tool and controller technology manufacturers, to factory automation systems and mission critical enterprise software providers. We are recognized as industry thought leaders and are contributing partners to the MTConnect Institute. Committed to the future of manufacturing, we collaborate closely with DMDII (Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute), NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), and IIC (Industrial Internet Consortium).