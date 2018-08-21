SystemG Is a Versatile Backpack to Protect Gaming Laptops and Gear

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Gaming laptops and accessories tend to be quite costly, and gamers need a practical and convenient way to protect these items while on the go. SystemG is a new backpack that is designed specifically for this purpose, suitable for gamers and everyone who values their tech gear.



The backpack features a hard EVA shell to protect the contents from bumps or drops throughout the day, even when traveling on busy subways or jostling through crowds at gaming events. The exterior is coated with water-resistant polyester to prevent any moisture from getting inside and ruining sensitive electronic devices. All of the zippers are water-resistant as well.



Grab handles at the top and sides of the backpack make it easy to just grab and go. The shoulder straps are ergonomic and incorporate thick padding for maximum comfort. A sternum strap helps to prevent lower back strain while wearing the backpack, especially when it is fully loaded. The panel facing the wearer's back is made from breathable mesh and includes cushioning to keep the wearer cool and comfortable.



The SystemG backpack is designed to be an all-in-one backpack. In addition to the main compartment, this backpack has a great organization system in the interior. Premium materials and cool details make this backpack stand out from all the rest.



An RFID-blocking pocket at the wearer's hip is the perfect place for stashing credit cards, and expandable pockets on either side can hold water bottles, umbrellas or other tall, narrow items. A zippered storage pocket at the top of the backpack provides easy access to keys, phones, and other essentials. There is even a hidden zippered pocket behind the back panel to hold tablets, hard drives, books or other flat items.



G-hook straps at the base can hold larger items, like rolled-up gaming or yoga mats. There is also a luggage strap at the top of the back panel, making it easy to secure the backpack to rolling luggage when traveling. In addition, a reflective panel with gaming branding keeps the wearer safe at night by making them easier to see in the dark. The effect is subtle, only showing up in direct light.



The SystemG backpack comes in two sizes, capable of storing either 15-inch or 17-inch laptops. A variety of accessories, including a travel organizer, utility pack, camera pack and more make the SystemG backpack even more versatile. Not only great for laptops and tech gear, this backpack is also ideal for work, school, travel, daily errands, photography and more. Everyone can mix and pack the bag in their own way to keep their gear protected and organized.



The SystemG team is ready to begin production and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise the necessary funds. The campaign has a funding goal of $55,000, of which it has already brought in $6,900. The campaign will continue until September 18, 2018. The creators expect to deliver the backpacks to customers in January 2019.