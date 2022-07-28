SYVIR Technologies New SaaS Cloud Based Remote Diagnostics, Helps I.T Staff Find Hardware Faults with Endpoints.

Cambridge, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2022 --With the pandemic came a huge rise in home working with many people still working from home. The inevitable problem of monitoring their computer systems for hardware problems became an issue for businesses and MSP's.



SYVIR Technologies the Cambridge, UK based network diagnostic software company has developed a solution with SYVIR Remote Diagnostics (SYVIR RD). The Cloud based SaaS solution enables I.T support staff to use RDP and create a snapshot of the target endpoints hardware profile and retrieve any hardware issues with the endpoint's hardware.



Product

SYVIR RD (Remote Diagnostics)

Monitor network PCs, Servers, Printers, Hyper-V, and VMware for failures.

Receive alerts when endpoints have hardware problems.

Spot failures before they become downtime.

Visualizes faults.

Cloud based, view diagnostic information through a web browser.

View diagnostic information on over 30 key PC hardware components.

FREE 7 day trial.

https://www.syvir.com/syvirrd.aspx



Comment

Brian Marshall SYVIR Technologies C.E.O explained "With home working here to stay SYVIR Remote Diagnostics will help I.T support staff to remotely check staff computers for hardware issues, so reducing downtime with staff offline."



About SYVIR Technologies

SYVIR Technologies develop, research, and run cloud, based SaaS solutions for monitoring networks.

SYVIR Technologies is based in Cambridge, U.K.

More information can be found on our corporate website www.syvir.com

Please contact sales@syvir.com if you require further information.