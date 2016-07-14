T & J Global Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring a One-Stop Shop for Stylish Lifestyle Products

Toms River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Todd Popek is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TopChoiceItems.com. The website offers a wide variety of stylish lifestyle products including home decor accents, outdoor living furniture, and the latest electronics such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and home audio systems. Popek was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and the fact that people don't have time to go from store to store, looking for the products that they need to stay connected to their social world or to keep their homes inviting. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Popek wanted to help others quickly find the products that they would need for everyday convenience and entertainment.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of TopChoiceItems.com. The website carries items including wearable technology such as digital trainer watches and Bluetooth smart watches; beauty and care items like makeup organizers and skincare sets; yard decor such as LED lights and garden ornaments; outdoor furniture such as wicker patio sets and outdoor dining sets, and more. In the future, Popek plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to keep up with the latest technology and trends. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Popek regarding each and every transaction made on TopChoiceItems.com, which launched in May 2016. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that anyone can use in their everyday lives. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout in an attractive design, so that customers can easily find everything from those must-have car electronics like a Bluetooth radio to home decor that adds style and organization like a key rack.



To complement the main website, Popek is also launching a blog located at http://www.TopChoiceItemsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle products in general such as getting the right workout intensity with wearable technology, adding some spice to your sofa with decorative pillow covers, and enjoying your entertainment to the fullest with home audio speakers. Topics already covered include documenting vacations with the Sony Cyber Shot digital camera and creating a relaxing space with top home decor. Popek hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding great deals on product you can use for everyday style and convenience.



