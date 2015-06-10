Miami Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Offered just in time for Father's Day, the T-Lock Call Blocker bars a house phone from sales calls, robocalls, charity calls, fund raising calls, and other nuisance calls. The HQ Telecom's new T-Lock Call Blocker version 5.0 is an affordable and easy to use caller ID device that blocks unwanted phone calls.



Many consumers, mainly 65 and older adults, are being targeted daily by scammers committing fraudulent acts such as identity thefts and IRS impersonations. "It's very rewarding to be able to help homeowners restore peace and quiet in their homes" says Alfredo Purrinos, former NASA engineer and president of HQ Telecom Inc. "Call blockers offer consumers protection against possible phone scams and frauds as well as increased peace and quiet."



HQ Telecom's T-Lock Call Blocker version 5.0 features includes:



- The ability to block up to 1,500 phone numbers hence meeting the needs of today's telemarketing practices which are constantly changing phone numbers.



- The ability to block calls from entire area codes or prefixes up to 10.



- Block calls with no caller ID showing as "PRIVATE", "UNKNOWN", "OUT OF AREA", and others.



- User-friendly – Users simply press a BLACKLIST button to block unwanted calls forever. Also, when away from the phone, users can use the scroll buttons to view the list of recently received incoming calls (device stores last 100 calls received), and press the BLACKLIST button to add unwanted numbers to the BLACKLIST anytime.



- This incredible device can also retain phone numbers stored in the BLACKLIST because it uses non-volatile memory, even when unplugged.



- Line powered – It uses the power from the phone line, requiring no batteries or external power supply.



For a full list of features and applications, please visit https://hqtelecom.com/callblocker.



About HQ Telecom Inc.

HQ Telecom Inc. (HQTelecom.com) is a BBB A+ rated corporation specializing in telephone security and specialty products, and travel related services. HQ Telecom is also the exclusive distribution rights for this product in the USA. If you are interested in buying this product wholesale for resell and retail distribution within the US or abroad, please contact us. For more information about incoming call block devices or the company go to hqtelecom.com.



