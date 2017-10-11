T-Shirts Go from Basic to LEGO-Tastic with LeBrick

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Fans of LEGO can now wear their beloved LEGO minifigures, emojis or custom designs, and show them off to the world or make a fashion statement.



LeBrick, an independent brand from BrickWow, has created a minimalist style of clothing that can be uniquely personalized with everyone's favorite toy - LEGO bricks. LeBrick offers black and white T-shirts with a special transparent plastic pocket that fits an 8x8 LEGO plate. The pocket sports velcro sealing that allows wearers to open and close the pocket. This way, they can change LEGO figures to be displayed at a whim, or take out the LEGO for play.



T-shirts can be purchased with MONO LEGO Minifigures, which come in different colors - black, gray, white, red, yellow, green, and blue, and even a special, limited edition gold Minifigure. LeBrick also offers a LEGO Emoji collection, which allows wearers to express themselves with different emojis, graphics, or words formed on an 8x8 LEGO plate. There is even a special offer with a 3D LEGO heart. LeBrick's Zodiac Collection allows wearers to show off their zodiac signs - black on white 8x8 LEGO plate, or white on black 8x8 LEGO plate.



There are also 3 exclusive designs on special offer - a long stemmed red rose on black or white 8x8 LEGO plate, a Mondrian design, and a cute camera on white 8x8 LEGO plate.



LeBrick T-shirts are 94% cotton and 6% spandex for super softness and breathability. They come in different Men's and Women's sizes. LeBrick hopes to add gray T-shirts, as well as sweatshirts and kids wear, if stretch goals are reached.



LeBrick LEGO T-shirts are currently available through the brand's crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Backers have a variety of packages to choose from, including limited edition rewards.



The campaign can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brickwow/416351919?ref=350742&token=431261fa.



About BrickWow

BrickWow is a team of LEGO fans that created "ArtiFex Creation". Artifex Creation has been on YouTube for more than 5 years, producing reviews of LEGO sets and stop motion LEGO films. The channel has more than 500,000 fans and more than 700 million channel views. Artifex Creation was ranked as one of the Top 50 LEGO Blog/Websites by the panel at https://blog.feedspot.com/toy_blogs. BrickWow partners with electronic engineers, fashion designers, and other creators to come up with fun and creative LEGO toys.