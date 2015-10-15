San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --T3 Advisors, a global real estate services and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that vice president Caroline Quick has been named a 2015 Northern California Real Estate (NCRE) Women of Influence Award winner for her contributions to the field of real estate and workplace strategy. Having assisted industry leaders like Pandora, Square and GuideSpark in developing cutting-edge workplace environments, as well as having managed Twitter's global real estate portfolio, Caroline is helping to revolutionize the real estate industry by helping companies locate, develop and design workplaces that drive company growth.



Caroline has been selected as a Rising Star by the NCRE which selects real estate professionals who are not only at the top of their game, but leaders in their communities and advocates for the advancement of women in their industry.



"I'm incredibly proud and honored to have been selected as a 2015 Women of Influence Rising Star," said Caroline Quick, vice president of T3 Advisors. "Most importantly, it's incredibly exciting to see the impact that women are having in commercial real estate. We are revolutionizing the industry by truly partnering with our clients, understanding their business strategy and then tailoring real estate discussions and decisions to enable them to meet those goals. It's empowering us to shift expectations around real estate strategy and brokerage and I'm thrilled to help lead the charge."



"It's fantastic to see the recognition that Caroline is receiving as a result of her hard work and the impact she is having for her clients and the Bay Area tech community," said David Bergeron, managing director and partner of T3 Advisors. "With her deep experience in the development of awe-inspiring workplaces and her efforts to bring together the best and brightest minds in technology real estate in Silicon Valley, Caroline is helping to shape the future of the industry."



To learn more about Caroline Quick and to connect with her directly, please visit:

http://www.t3advisors.com/team/caroline-quick/



For more information about the Northern California Real Estate Women of Influence Awards, co-produced by the law firm of Allen Matkins and the San Francisco Business Times, visit http://ncrewomen.org/



About T3 Advisors

