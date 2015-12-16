T3 Advisors Continues Its Expansion in Support of Company Growth

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --T3 Advisors, a global real estate services and consulting firm, today announced the addition of new real estate and workplace professionals to its team. Hailing from leading companies in both the Bay Area and Boston, each brings a unique set of skills and expertise in support of T3 client needs:



Maria DeFiglio is a project manager in T3's Boston office. Maria will help to build the exciting new T3 InSite platform. InSite is an outsourced workplace and real estate platform for growth stage companies. In this capacity, Maria is a strategic advisor collaborating with clients to ensure their workplaces and facilities are successful. In addition Maria will help ensure client projects, from concept to construction to project close, are on time and on budget. Prior to joining T3 Advisors, Maria was a project manager on the real estate and facilities team at marketing services company, Sapient.



Maria is an avid runner and has successfully completed the Boston Marathon. Maria is a graduate of Siena College.



Colin Greenhalgh is a director in T3's Boston office, assisting entrepreneurs and startups with the development of real estate strategy that enables them to meet their strategic goals and objectives. Before joining T3 Advisors, Colin worked at real estate services firm DTZ and has more than seven years of experience working in the Boston marketplace.



As a passionate surfer, Colin has traveled to Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Fiji in search of waves. Colin is a graduate of Williams College where he was a member of the varsity ice hockey team.



Caroline O'Loughlin is a senior associate in T3's San Francisco office. In this role, Caroline works with emerging technology companies, helping them locate and develop great workplaces that foster company culture and success. Previously, Caroline worked in asset management and investor relations for Beacon Capital Partners.



Caroline is a graduate of Dartmouth College where she was a member of the Varsity Track and Cross Country teams.



Mitchell Perez is an associate in T3's Innovation Studio in Boston on T3's Life Sciences team. In this capacity, Mitchell assists clients in locating and developing efficient, innovative workspaces that enable their success.



A recent graduate of Union College, Mitchell held internships at real estate firms Boston Properties and JLL.



"I am excited to welcome Maria, Colin, Caroline and Mitchell to T3 Advisors. We have an incredible team and culture and each of them is going to have a huge impact on our company," said Roy Hirshland CEO and founder of T3. "We founded T3 with a singular focus to help our clients build great companies that will literally change the world. We have been so fortunate to bring together such an awesome team of experts to help us realize T3's mission."



About T3 Advisors

