Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2014 --T3 Advisors, a global real estate consulting firm, today announced the addition of Kip Thompson as President of T3 Global Solutions as the company deepens its international reach. With more than 30 years of global executive leadership and corporate real estate experience, Kip will lead T3 Advisors’ global practice, enabling its clients to strategically and cost effectively expand to new and emerging markets.



As Vice President of Workplace Environment and Strategic Growth at Dell, Inc. and General Manager who created and managed Dell International Services, Kip was responsible for architecting the strategy, developing the capabilities, building the government relationships, negotiating substantial incentives and creating the global footprint and corporate support programs to enable Dell's global growth. In overseeing 16 million square feet of manufacturing, design center, office and data center facilities in 182 worldwide locations, Kip spearheaded Dell’s expansion into global and emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa while also enabling Dell to achieve billions of dollars in tax and incentive value in these emerging countries through negotiations with senior government officials in countries such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, El Salvador, Morocco, Jordan, Slovakia, Poland and Ireland.



“Strategic global expansion for corporations requires a clear understanding and focus on strategic principles for optimizing place, process, and performance,” said Kip Thompson, T3 Advisors’ new president of global solutions. “T3 Advisors’ Global Solutions enable companies to find the best places in the world to drive business, develop the operational capabilities required to operate in these locations while recognizing substantial incentives and cost savings, thus creating extraordinary value for our clients.”



“Global expansion is a critical consideration for many of our clients,” said Roy Hirshland, CEO of T3 Advisors. “Too often, companies make real estate decisions based upon immediate need when they could recognize much greater benefits that come from the deep regional expertise that Kip and his team possess. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the incredible results he will bring to T3 clients!”



T3 Advisors is a revolutionary global real estate firm that inspires leading organizations to think more strategically about real estate and the workplace. Our singular focus is to empower our clients to select the best possible locations around the world and develop high performance workplaces that will drive maximum productivity and success. T3 Advisors' services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, real estate portfolio management and global location strategy. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.