T3 Advisors Hires Vice President to Support Bay Area Expansion

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --T3 Advisors, a global real estate services and consulting firm, today announced the addition of Caroline Quick as vice president as the company expands operations in the Bay Area. The former head of workplace at Twitter will support T3's global technology clients as they navigate, select and manage their real estate portfolios worldwide.



As senior manager of global planning, design and construction for Twitter, Caroline oversaw the planning, design and construction of more than two million square feet of office space globally including San Francisco headquarters, London, Tokyo, Dublin, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and the expansion of offices to 18 countries. Under her leadership, Twitter grew from 120 to over 3,000 employees in four years.



In her new role as vice president of T3 Advisors, Caroline will assist growing technology companies with the strategy required to scale their global real estate efforts, empowering them to develop and design workplaces that enable them to be competitive in the marketplace.



"With so many high growth technology companies all vying for the best locations and talent, it's critical to have a strategic approach to global real estate and expansion," said Caroline. "I'm so excited to help our clients identify and develop the best real estate opportunities that will enable them to achieve their business objectives."



"We are honored and thrilled that Caroline Quick has joined the team at T3 Advisors," said David Bergeron, managing director and partner of T3 Advisors. "Having grown Twitter's workplace from one office of 120 employees to offices in 18 countries in support of 3,000 employees, she has an innate understanding of the challenges that our technology clients face every day and is uniquely positioned to help them identify the best possible real estate strategy that will support their growth in the short and long term."



To learn more about Caroline Quick and to connect with her directly, please visit: http://www.t3advisors.com/team/caroline-quick/.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is a revolutionary global real estate services and consulting firm that inspires leading organizations to think more strategically about real estate and the workplace. Our singular focus is to empower our clients to select the best possible locations around the world and develop high performance workplaces that will drive maximum productivity and success. T3 Advisors' services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, real estate portfolio management and global location strategy. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.