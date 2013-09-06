Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce that its client, LogMeIn, has completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters to the heart of Boston’s Innovation District at 320 Summer Street. With the move LogMeIn becomes the largest high tech company in the Innovation District and plans to create hundreds of new jobs. LogMeIn required space for its 250 employees, as well as additional space to accommodate its growth plan and sought a space that would support its open, collaborative environment. As a result of the multi-million dollar renovation of a 100,000 square foot brick and beam warehouse, originally constructed in 1904, coupled with the key location in the vibrant Seaport area, LogMeIn is poised to attract and retain the top talent in the Boston area.



LogMeIn, a leading cloud and mobile software company – and the top cloud service provider in Massachusetts -- knew that finding the right location was critical to their future success. By selecting and engaging with T3 Advisors, the company was not only able to negotiate and secure a creative long-term lease deal but they were also able to rely on T3’s Project Services team to manage all aspects of the complete renovation of the brick and beam warehouse. The T3 Advisors’ Project Services Team led the 12-month project that involved vendor selection related to architecture, construction and design and managed the scope, schedule, and budget on behalf of LogMeIn.



“Thanks to the great teamwork and collaboration between T3 Advisors and LogMeIn, we were able to breathe life into a historical building that not only provides the company with a larger space but is a true reflection of the corporate culture,” said Marc Cooperstein, senior vice president at T3 Advisors. “Since they have taken occupancy of the new space, you can sense the team’s excitement; we’re confident that being in this great Boston Seaport location with better opportunities for collaboration will empower LogMeIn’s ongoing success.”



"We are thrilled with our new headquarters in Boston; it has brought a new energy to the entire team and is playing a key role in helping to improve the collaborative and mobile traits of our company culture,” said Michael Donahue, VP and General Counsel at LogMeIn. “The T3 team played a key leadership role on this project, enabling us to effectively assess our needs, to select the right architect for our project, and to conduct a thorough site search and lease negotiation. From there, the T3 Project Services Team led by Marc Cooperstein assisted us in working through any project challenges along the way. Thanks to the team at T3 Advisors, we are in a workspace that truly complements our team and the work that we enjoy."



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



About LogMeIn

LogMeIn (Nasdaq:LOGM) transforms the way people work and live through secure connections to the computers, devices, data, and people that make up their digital world. The company's cloud services free millions of people to work from anywhere, empower IT professionals to securely embrace the modern cloud-centric workplace, give companies new ways to reach and support today's connected customer, and help businesses bring the next generation of connected products to market.



LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston's Innovation District with offices in Australia, Hungary, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the UK.