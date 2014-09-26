TABC Abandons Consideration of Alcohol Sales Along Gun Sales

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2014 --The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) was considering a change in policy that would allow alcohol to be sold at certain events where firearms are sold or auctioned off.



The idea was considered after a gun club asked the TABC to reconsider laws regulating the sale of alcohol for special evening events and charitable auctions.



However, it was clear early on that people on both sides of gun control policy were against the idea. Both the NRA and gun control groups agreed that the sale of alcohol along side guns, no matter how restricted, is a bad idea.



Gun rights activists supporting the reconsideration of the policy said that laws governing the sale of alcohol at evening events were unclear, and need more clarification.



The proposed reconsideration of these laws aims to shed light on and clear up any uncertainties that current written laws leave up in the air for interpretation.



Currently it is illegal to sell firearms in the same venue and at the same time as alcohol. It is also illegal to carry a firearm on any premises whose sales are comprised 51% or more of alcohol:



About The TABC

The TABC is the enforcement agency in Texas for all things alcohol, tobacco, and firearms. So far the TABC have not commented on plans to reconsider the policy in the future.