Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2013 --Brochureholdersonly.com a Clear-Ad company has recently announced its new line of Economy Table Tents. The clear styrene table tents are not only durable but also cost effective. The selection has grown to include more sizes in both portrait and landscape styles.



Bruce Kelly VP Sales for the Clear-Ad group of companies says, Economy table tents are perfect for retail stores, airports, restaurants, hotels and any place where literature is to be displayed.



Bruce also says the advantage is cost, Being 30-50-% lower than acrylic table tents. These table tents are in stock and ready to ship now.



http://www.brochureholdersonly.com