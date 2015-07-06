Tabula Rasa: Fine Art and Craft Supplies Crowd Funding Announcement

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --New indie arts and crafts announced today that it will be launching a funding campaign using the crowd funding platform: Indiegogo, effective July 2015. The indie company is targeting to raise up to $80,000 to open a brand new store in the heart of old town Culpeper, VA, over the next 2 months.



About Tabula Rasa

Tabula Rasa is the dream of young married couple Daniel and Sasha Clark. They want to bring fine art and craft supplies to a community of artisans who desperately need arts and crafts supplies to full fill their own dreams. Tabula Rasa also wants to further serve the community by offering art classes for all ages at the same time supporting local artists and artisans by helping them get the things they need to sell their creations.



Tabula Rasa would also eventually like to partner with the other local businesses and restaurants in support for the arts by starting up First Friday Art Walks. Art Walks are great way for new artists to show their work in exclusive shows and bring new traffic into the local art galleries.



The Idea behind Tabula Rasa is to not just be a retail store but a local community center for the arts.



To contribute to their campaign please us the link below.



Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tabula-rasa-an-arts-and-crafts-store-for-everyone/x/10427357#/story



Contact Information:

To learn more about Tabula Rasa, please visit their website and Facebook pages.



http://www.tabularasava.com

http://www.facebook.com/TabulaRasaCrafts



Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tabula-rasa-an-arts-and-crafts-store-for-everyone/x/10427357#/story



Email: tabularasaculpeper@gmail.com