Tabulate Is the World's Most Versatile Smartphone Case, Providing Users the Ultimate Grip Control

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Tabulate, the innovative new 3-D Printed smartphone case which promises users the ultimate in grip for on-the-go lifestyles, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Tabulate is a case that looks like nothing else on the market and utilizes a unique cross-stitch design that lets users slip their hands and fingers underneath to maximize their grip on their smartphone or tablet.



Tabulate was born out of the common, everyday problems users have while carrying their smartphones with them everywhere.



"I was really frustrated with traditional device ergonomics. I kept wrapping my headphones around my phone when not using them and propping my phone and tablet up on books I'm constantly dropping my phone and juggling with it while trying to accomplish things on my commute," says founder Devansh Shah, "Tabulate makes the small differences that go a long way."



The innovative design behind Tabulate goes even further as users can also use the multitude of straps to hold everything from headphones, to a stylus, public transportation tickets, and other personal belongings. The case is hoping to be the last one user's will ever need to buy.



"Other solutions for gripping have loops sticking out to grip the device and only serve the one function," adds Shah, "Tabulate can be gripped in multiple ways in landscape or portrait and has infinitely more functions."



Tabulate's innovative 3-D Printed, Cross Stitch case starts at $15 for Android products and $20 for Apple products. Tabulate is available for iPad Mini 2 and 3, iPad Air 1 and 2, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Nexus 9, Nexus 7 (2013), Nexus 6, and Samsung Galaxy Note 4. The company has also produced several accessories to complement Tabulate including a wall mount, stand, bike mount, hook, and car mount.



Tabulate is now live and available for purchase on Indiegogo here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/smart-case-for-phones-and-tabs-easy-grip-n-mount#/



About Tabulate

Devansh Shah is the founder of Tabulate who has studied mechanical engineering at Purdue University, Indiana. He then went on to study Industrial and Product Design in Singapore where he signed speakers, light switches, furniture and tablets over the next four years. Tabulate is his flagship product and is currently raising funds on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.



For more information on Tabulate visit: http://www.mytabulate.com