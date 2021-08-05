TacoCat Token Now Listed on BitMart Exchange

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2021 --TacoCat Token (TCT/USDT) digital currency is now listed on BitMart. Eligible users of the exchange will be able to purchase TCT under the trading pair, TCT/USDT. This listing comes after the recent relaunch of TacoCat under the The TacoCat Company with newly announced CEO, Daniel Mijac at the helm.



"Our latest listing on BitMart is a major milestone for our token, the exchange has catapulted tokens to the top. It is an important exchange for us," said Mr. Mijac. "We are excited to bring our token to traders and investors at BitMart exchange. The TacoCat brand is established not just as a token, but a brand at the forefront of cryptocurrency innovation. By providing a friendly, mainstream image, with a logo everybody loves and a palindromic name, TacoCat has positioned itself as an accessible face for cryptocurrency. We believe that our TacoCat token fits perfectly, and we look forward to seeing BitMart users in our platform."



The latest inclusion in the BitMart Exchange marks the fifth addition to vital exchanges for TacoCat.



Earlier this month, the token recently announced it had listed on LATOKEN, a global virtual asset exchange. The trading pair is TCT/USDT.



"LAToken has already managed to gather a trustworthy and professional reputation, and we are excited to be added to their platform," said Mr. Mijac. "We are offering an opportunity for holders to stake their TCT tokens and earn the exchange's native token. That ensures their tokens are inflationary, so holders do not have to worry about supply."



The TacoCat Company use their reach and stature to promote promising verified tokens with good brand potential, driving their adoption by the Binance Smart Chain community. They share in their growth and leverage their brands to drive additional merchandising products and volume on TacoCat storefronts.



About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 500+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.



About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for new tokens. LATOKEN entered CoinmarketCap's Top-20 in March 2019 and keeps improving the result. With more than 300.000 registered traders, the exchange has 320+ crypto pairs available for trading with low trading and withdrawal fees. According to the exchange, there are new trading pairs are being added every week.



Besides crypto trading, eligible LATOKEN users can participate in selected Tokens Sales at pre-sale and crowd sale stages. Security Token Offerings (STO) are also available on LATOKEN crypto exchange.



About TACOCAT

TacoCat is a verified community token and real-world brand that connects merchandising creatives, and promotions with new and emerging cryptocurrencies. It aims to establish a self-contained ecosystem for exposing a growing community to promising crypto projects, while simultaneously providing an accessible cryptocurrency experience for mainstream audiences. Gaming, music, art, literature, food, sports and education and so much more are possible with the power of a great brand.



For more information on purchasing TacoCat tokens, please visit www.tacocat.co or download our whitepaper (https://tacocat.co/static/media/TacoCat-whitepaper.eced0756.pdf).

Investors can find us on Pancake (https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/%2523/swap?outputCurrency=0x2095d2346e47Ed497d4F39FcfA59918b4346cd65)

LBank (https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tct/usdt)

Hotbit (https://www.hotbit.io/exchange?symbol=TCT_USDT)

Coinsbit (https://coinsbit.io/trade_classic/TCT_USDT