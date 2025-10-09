McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2025 --Rodent infestations present significant health and structural risks to both residential and commercial properties. In communities such as Alexandria, Seven Corners, Lake Ridge, Fairfax, Montclair, Arlington, VA, and the surrounding areas, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia provides professional rodent cleanup services to ensure properties are fully remediated, safe, and free from contamination.



Where there is one rodent, there are often many more. Rodents are known carriers of diseases, and their presence often results in unsanitary conditions due to their droppings, urine, and nesting habits. When a rodent issue is identified, immediate professional intervention is critical—not just to remove the pests but to thoroughly clean, sanitize, and restore the affected areas.



Health Risks Associated with Rodent Infestations



Rodent droppings can contain dangerous pathogens, including airborne viruses that pose serious health threats to humans. Exposure can lead to respiratory infections, and in severe cases, viruses may impact organs such as the lungs, heart, kidneys, or liver. Due to these risks, T.A.C.T.'s technicians utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow strict protocols to safeguard both their team and the property occupants.



In addition to the health risks from droppings, rodent urine creates an ideal breeding ground for mold and fungus. If left unchecked, these contaminants can spread quickly through the air and exacerbate respiratory conditions. Furthermore, droppings can attract insects, potentially leading to a secondary infestation.



Comprehensive Cleaning and Remediation Process



T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia's rodent cleanup services go far beyond simple removal. Their process includes:



- Careful removal and disposal of contaminated materials, including insulation, drywall, and soft goods

- Cleaning and sanitizing of all affected surfaces to remove biological contaminants

- Application of industrial-grade deodorization treatments to eliminate lingering odors

- Identification and sealing of access points to prevent future rodent entry



The team also inspects for damage caused by rodents, such as chewed wiring or structural degradation, and advises clients on necessary repairs or restoration efforts.



Why Professional Cleanup Matters



Rodent cleanup is a specialized service that requires proper training, tools, and safety measures. Attempting to clean contaminated areas without professional assistance may lead to health issues and ineffective remediation. Property owners are encouraged to contact certified professionals as soon as an infestation is discovered.



T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia brings expertise, discretion, and a commitment to excellence in every cleanup project. Their technicians are trained to handle sensitive cleanup situations with care, attention to detail, and a focus on long-term safety.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

Founded by retired police veteran Matt Lovasz, T.A.C.T. (Trauma and Casualty Team) of Northern Virginia is a trusted name in biohazard remediation and environmental cleanup. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Mr. Lovasz has served as a master franchise owner and instructor and has been featured in multiple episodes of A&E's Hoarders. T.A.C.T. is known for its compassionate service, professionalism, and adherence to the highest safety standards.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia or visit tactpwc.com today.