T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia Offers the Expert Services of Crime Scene Cleaners in Washington D.C. and Foggy Bottom, D.C.

T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia brings its expertise as crime scene cleaners. They offer professional crime scene cleanup in Alexandria, Arlington, Centreville, Fairfax, McLean, Woodbridge, VA, and the surrounding areas. Whether it is a homicide, murder, accidents, or other forms of trauma, the team is thoroughly equipped and trained to handle the removal of hazardous materials and bio-hazardous waste. Given the seriousness of the situation, their priority is to restore the space as swiftly and quickly as possible. They can handle all of the necessary bio-hazardous cleanup and sanitization needed so that the owners are not bothered with anything else and can focus on moving forward.



A crime scene is never desired; however, when the need arises, one has to resort to professional cleanup measures. Realizing the gravity of the situation and its emotional impact on the owners and associated health risks, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia does not waste time in handling the situation. As the crime scenes are often full of biohazards and bodily fluids, the only safe way to proceed is with specialized cleaning from a trained professional. All their crime scene cleaners are well-trained and always equipped with the necessary PPE and tools to sufficiently clean and disinfect a crime scene space. They follow a detailed, step-by-step process beginning with safely removing bio-hazardous materials from the scene. The team uses specialized equipment and protective gear, including respirators and hazmat suits, to safely handle hazardous materials.



Once the biohazard waste is removed, the team conducts a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the affected area. This requires utilizing specialized cleaning products and techniques that the team has developed over the years. This includes decontaminating all surfaces, such as floors, walls, and ceilings, and ensuring the complete removal of any remaining chemical or biological hazards.



The company also offers foreclosure property clean out in Crystal City and Montclair, Virginia, hoarding cleanup, odor removal, and more.



