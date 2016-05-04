TagTwo Introduces the Smallest, Smartest Bluetooth Key and Object Finder Ever

Vienna, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --TagTwo, the smallest and smartest bluetooth key and object finder on the market, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The TagTwo is a bluetooth enabled object finder. It is a slim, small, smart, and minimalist solution that enables users to find frequently lost items such as cameras, watches, earphones, mobile phones, wallets, glasses, cars, or any other object that user's can attach it to. The project is an improvement upon an earlier product launched by the company.



"We've learned so much after we released our first Bluetooth Object Finder, the Unlimited Tag," says CEO and Co-Founder Matthias Pajek, "We used all this information to create the perfect Object Finder people were waiting for for so long. TagTwo is the next evolution of object finders!"



Tracking is done on the TagTwo app will let users track the exact location of Their items where the device is attached. There is no need for any internet connectivity, mobile, or data connection. All user's need for this device to work is their mobile phone with bluetooth with location services turned on. TagTwo will get keep user's connected with their precious items while on-the-go.



TagTwo is designed to be as small as possible- measuring a slim 32mm (1,25") x 32mm (1,25"). It lasts for up to 8 months of battery life an works at a distance of up to 30m. The TagTwo app will be downloadable for free on both iOS and Android and is designed to be extremely low in energy consumption.



"Everyone is constantly loosing stuff a huge variety of different things everyday," adds Pajek, "That's why we created such a small and still device that can simply help everyone stop losing anything ever again. It is slim enough for your wallet, and robust enough for your backpack!"



The TagTwo bluetooth object finder is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tagtwo-smallest-smartest-objectfinder



About Edelweiss Electronics

Edelweiss Electronics is a young Start-Up from Austria, a country in the middle of Europe. Its field of activity is the development of new and highly innovative consumer electronics goods.The team consists of two young people, who are thirsty for inventing stuff. Cool stuff. Stuff to make user's live easier - and maybe - the the world a better place!



For more information on Edelweiss Electronics please visit http://www.edelweisselectronics.at