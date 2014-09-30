Tailgate Security Solutions Provider Offers Automatic Cover Locks

Canyon Lake, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --DynoLock Products of Canyon Lake, Texas provides tailgate locking and security solutions for pickup truck owners that covers a wide variety of makes and models for various levels of protection. From digital locking mechanisms to handcrafted mechanical pieces, DynoLock creates high-security products for protecting not only the client’s vehicle but valuable assets stored in the tailgate as well. Tailgate security is of critical importance to laborers and contractors whose pickups and work trucks serve as mobile offices and workshops, often containing valuable equipment, tools and documentation. Newer vehicle models are often outfitted with automatic security solutions which may not extend to the truck’s tailgate or tailgate cover, if one is included.



DynoLock’s automatic truck bed cover lock is designed and crafted specifically for truck bed covers and features updated technology that compliments today’s newer model trucks. Two options of manufacturing are available: Standard and Deluxe. The Deluxe option features parts manufactured and assembled 100% in America. This includes every part, down to the actuators. The Standard edition features an internationally-made actuator, with parts still assembled in the US. DynoLock automatic truck bed cover locks provide owners with a keyless entry feature that is programmed to work with existing remotes, meaning the doors and truck bed cover will lock simultaneously with the same button press. The automatic tailgate lock effectively secures the whole vehicle with one press of a button.



The DynoLock 100% Deluxe American-made locks with high-security actuators feature a 5-year warranty. The Standard automatic truck bed cover locks feature a 6-month warranty. All components, including wires, connectors and brackets, as well as an installation instruction manual, are included. The American High Security Actuator, allowing the simultaneous locking of doors and cover, is made of 100% Stainless Steel in the U.S., and helps to maximize security for pickups with any cover type. The entire kit is easy to install in 30 minutes using basic hand tools. There is an optional dash switch included for vehicles lacking electric door locks.



To learn more about DynoLock's pickup truck tailgate and other security solutions, visit them online at www.dynolock.com