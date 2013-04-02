Take a Flippingbook Design Journey with the Updated 3D PAGEFLIP PRO

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --3D Pageflip, a renowned name when it comes to 3D eBook creation tools, today announced the release of upgraded version of their popular offering – 3D Pageflip Pro. According to the sources, with the updated version, the users would be able to import images to convert to a flipping album. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the organization said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the release of upgraded version of 3D flip book PDF converter. The software would cost you $299. With the new features, the tool can be a perfect choice for digital magazine publishers and photograph companies among others.”



Oliver Tsai, the senior software engineer at the company added, “3D Pageflip Pro is going to be enhanced much more powerful. At the same time, we hope that the users can give us their valuable advice.” The company started operation in the year 2008 and is currently offering over 20 products, all related to the creation of 3D flippingbook in one way or the other. Some of the popular tools on offer include 3D Pageflip for image, 3D Pageflip Standard for Mac and 3D Pageflip Writer among others.



The representative further added, “Users can create flipping books from both PDF and images. Photograph companies can use the same to show their examples to clients easily.” Some of the features on offer include 3D and 2D templates for the backgrounds of eBooks, powerful page editing options, versatile text editors, slideshows, bitmap buttons, and links to internal documents as well as external sites. The users can publish 3D flipping book in a number of different formats including HTML, zip, 3DP and those compatible with iPad, iPhone and android devices.



The flipbook maker pro can be purchased from the company’s website and payment made using Credit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, AliPay and Wire Transfer among others through a secured platform. The company is also offering free trial of the software before one buy the same. The software is compatible with different operating systems including Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP name a few. Complete list of features as well as other details can be found on the website of the company.