Take Advantage of Vancouver CFO and Controllership Services at Mew + Company

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2020 --As a group of chartered professional accountants in Vancouver, Mew + Company teams up with growing businesses that may be in need of a part-time CFO. Rather than recruiting a full-time CFO, which can be a costly investment, the accountants at Mew + Company offer CFO and Controllership services in Vancouver on a part-time basis. For more, go to: https://www.mewco.ca/cfo-controllership-services/



Navigating a growing business requires timely access to accurate financial information. As an experienced team of CPAs in Vancouver, Mew + Company can provide the information imperative to navigating future growth. Whether it's expanding, negotiating organizational change, or acquiring resources, the chartered professional accountants at Mew + Company work to bridge accounting gaps and keep relevant financial information structured, organized, and accessible.



Mew + Company offers the following CFO and Controllership services in Vancouver:



- Cash flow management

- Month-end reporting

- Pricing strategies

- Costing strategies

- Cost/benefit analyses

- Internal controls

- Fraud prevention



Managing business growth can be tricky without a full-time professional on staff. With the Vancouver chartered professional accountants at Mew + Company, businesses gain access to the expert advice necessary to guide and manage growth from a financial standpoint, until hiring a full-time CFO becomes a reality.



To learn more about part-time CFO and Controllership services in Vancouver, contact Mew + Company at 604-688-9198 or email Lilly Woo at lwoo@mewco.ca.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



To learn more about Mew + Company and discuss their services, log on to https://mewco.ca/



Lilly Woo, CPA, CA, CFE, CFP

Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants

604 688 9198

Company Website: https://www.mewco.ca