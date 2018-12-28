Take My Online Class Promises Zero Risk on Their Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2018 --Students looking to hire US-based online class takers, Take My Online Class needn't worry any longer about getting into trouble for hiring a tutor. The website has taken a series of security measures to ensure that the student's information remains confidential.



"Since Take My Online Class is US-based, there's zero risk of the university's technical support staff detecting foreign logins – a problem that's not uncommon among tutors based outside the country. Even more, our tutors use VPNs so that logins appear to come from the exact location where the student is based," says a spokesperson for Take My Online Class



Students needn't worry about being locked out of their school account or panic about their account being hacked. Take My Online Class does not save student details; essentially, students have to enter their information afresh every time they need to hire a tutor. The support team is available 24x7 and can be contacted when an issue arises. "But the best guarantee of all is the fact that all Take My Online Class services come with a money back guarantee. Students can get a refund in an event when tutors cannot earn the promised grades, or if the assignment is not completed on time. This ensures complete accountability," he adds.



Take My Online Class has been helping students complete their online homework for more than a decade now. Their tutors can take a test, complete a quiz, write an essay, and look for citations, write or edit an article or research paper, and even complete the entire course for the student.



About Take My Online Class

Take My Online Class is a US-based online class help website offering to help students struggling to manage their homework, tests, and other online course assignments.



For more information, visit https://takemyonlineclass.com/